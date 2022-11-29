Survey: Small businesses seeking loan opportunities from community banks

More than half of community bankers in a recent survey cited small business loans as a high priority in 2022, with most small business owners saying in the same poll that they plan to borrow an average of $2 million over the next two years. Digital banking technology provider Amount commissioned a survey of 260 financial institutions and more than 1,200 small business owners about their financial priorities. Fifty-six percent of community bankers said small business loans were a high lending priority this year, down from 66% in a similar survey in 2020.

Still, small business owners are looking to banks for funding, according to the survey. Sixty-two percent of owners said they planned to borrow an average of $2 million in the next two years. Sixty-nine percent of owners preferred to get loans from their primary bank. “Community banks have an incredible opportunity in front of them to reach new small business customers, and protect their standing and reputations in the communities they serve,” said Amount CEO Adam Hughes.

As far as other lending priorities for banks in 2022, 57% of respondents cited commercial and industrial loans as a high priority, followed by commercial real estate loans (53%), mortgage and refinance loans (37%), home equity loans and lines of credit (20%) and loan participations (15%). Auto loans, other personal loans, point-of-sale and buy-now-pay-later loans, and student loans all fell below 10%.