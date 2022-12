Safra New York Corp., the parent of the $9.5 billion-asset Safra National Bank of New York, has agreed to buy Delta North Bankcorp in New York, the holding company for Delta National Bank and Trust. Pending regulatory approval, the deal is scheduled to close by the first half of next year.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.