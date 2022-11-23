Trending
New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in October

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, up seven of the last eight months, increased $2.8 billion or 1.0% to $277.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 0.3% September increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.8%. Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, $2.0 billion or 2.1% to $97.8 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, up seventeen of the last eighteen months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.4% to $275.4 billion. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October, up twenty-one consecutive months, increased $0.9 billion or 0.2% to $489.5 billion. This followed a 0.2% September increase.

Read the Census release.

