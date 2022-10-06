Trending
OCC releases FY2023 bank supervision operating plan

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today released its bank supervision operating plan for fiscal year 2023. The four-page document provides the foundation for policy initiatives and supervisory strategies as applied to individual national banks, federal savings associations, federal branches, federal agencies and technology service providers. The OCC staff uses the plan to guide supervisory priorities, planning and resource allocations.

