New orders for manufactured goods increased in August

New orders for manufactured goods in August, down two consecutive months, decreased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $548.4 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 1.0% decrease in July. Shipments, up seventeen of the last eighteen months, increased $2.7 billion or 0.5% to $547.9 billion. This followed a 0.9% July decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August, down two consecutive months, decreased $0.5 billion or 0.2% to $272.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.1% July decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in August, up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $2.2 billion or 0.8% to $272.2 billion, up from the previously published 0.7% increase. This followed a 0.2% July increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods, up nineteen consecutive months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.2% to $487.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% July increase.

