Inflation slowed to 8.2% in September

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.1% in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, all items index increased 8.2%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in September, after increasing 0.6% in August.

The food index increased 0.8% in September, after rising 0.8% in August. The index for food at home rose 0.7% over the month, after rising 0.7% in August. In September, the increase was attributed to a rise in all six major grocery store food group indexes. Notably, the index for fruits and vegetables rose 1.6%, while the index for cereals and bakery products rose 0.9% over the month. The food away from home index increased, rising 0.9%. The food index rose 11.2% over the last 12 months.

The energy index decreased 2.1% in September after decreasing 5.0% in August. The gasoline index fell 4.9% over the month following an 10.6% decrease in August. The fuel oil index (not seasonally adjusted) fell 2.7% in September, but remains up 58.1% over the last 12 months.

