ABA elects officers, board for 2022-2023

American Banking Association members attending the annual convention in Austin, Texas, today elected new officers and directors to serve on ABA’s board for the 2022-2023 association year. Daniel Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank in Jonesburg, Missouri, was elected chair. The other elected officers were: Chair-Elect Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank in Reading, Massachusetts; Vice Chair John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bancshares in Richmond, Virginia; and Treasurer Carissa Rodeheaver, chairman, president and CEO of First United Bank and Trust in Oakland, Maryland.

Elected to three-year terms on ABA’s board were: Brent Beardall, president and CEO of WaFd Bank, Seattle; Cheryl Bowers, president and CEO of Rondout Savings Bank, Kingston, New York; John Ciulla, president and CEO of Webster Financial Corporation, Stamford, Connecticut; Simon Cruz, director, president and CEO of Intercredit Bank, Coral Gables, Florida; Larry Myers, president and CEO of First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana; K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Appointed to ABA’s board for one-year terms were: Nominating Committee Chair Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah; Government Relations Council Chair Catherine Owen, chairman and CEO of State Holding Company, Little Rock, Arkansas; ABA-State Bankers Association Alliance Chair Fred Green, president and CEO of the South Carolina Bankers Association, Columbia, South Carolina; and ABA-State Bankers Association Alliance Vice Chair Sarah Long, president, CEO and treasurer of the Delaware Bankers Association, Dover, Delaware.