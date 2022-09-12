OCC names Chen chief climate risk officer

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced the appointment of Yue Chen as chief climate risk officer. In her new role, Chen will oversee the agency’s Office of Climate Risk and report directly to Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu. She previously was executive deputy superintendent of the climate division at the New York State Department of Financial Services and, before that, director of conservation investments at the Nature Conservancy. She has a doctorate in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Chen is the third person to hold the title of chief climate risk officer. The first was OCC veteran Darrin Benhart, who held the position for about a year. Jonathan Fink has served in the role in an acting capacity since March while also serving as senior advisor to Hsu.