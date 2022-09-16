FDIC’s Gruenberg added to convention speaker lineup

FDIC Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg has been added to the speaker lineup for ABA’s Annual Convention, to be held Oct. 2-4 in Austin, Texas. Gruenberg will share his perspective on FDIC priorities and participate in a Q&A session with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols on current banking issues.

Gruenberg joins a speaker lineup that includes decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and best-selling author and digital teamwork expert Erica Dhawan. This year’s convention will also feature education sessions designed for CEOs and senior leaders in four topic areas: leadership and workforce; customer experience; innovation; and profitability.

The program will also include a special session for alumni of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking and fellow bankers with executive educator and leadership expert Mario Moussa, who will lead an interactive workshop on organizational culture. A networking reception will follow the event.