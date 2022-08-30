Trending
M&A News: Thumb Bancorp to buy Exchange State in Michigan

Thumb Bancorp in Pigeon, Mich., has agreed to buy Exchange State Bank in Carsonville, Mich. The $401 million-asset Thumb said in a press release that it will pay $29.9 million in cash and stock for the $219 million-asset Exchange Bank. The merger is expected to close late this year or in early 2023.

Meanwhile, GrandSouth Bancorp. in Greenville, S.C., considered four bids before deciding to negotiate with First Bancorp in Southern Pines, N.C. The $10.6 billion-asset First Bancorp agreed to buy the $1.3 billion-asset GrandSouth in June for $181 million of stock.

© 2022 by Paul Davis. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from bank-slate.blogspot.com.

About Author

Contributing Editor Paul Davis, founder of Bank Slate, has more than 20 years of experience following the banking industry. He is director of market intelligence at Strategic Resource Management, an advisory firm in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to joining SRM, he was editor for community banking and M&A at American Banker. He has held leadership positions at SNL Financial, where he was news editor and senior bank reporter, and American City Business Journals. Paul joined American Banker in 2005, covering large banks during the financial crisis and the post-crisis recovery. Paul has been featured as a speaker at the Federal Reserve, the ABA and FIS Global, and he has been regularly quoted by American Banker, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Bank Director. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Wake Forest University.

