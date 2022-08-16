Industrial production increases in July

Industrial production increased 0.6% in July after decreasing in June. Total industrial production in July was 3.9% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production advanced at an annual rate of 1.3% for the second quarter as a whole.

Manufacturing output rose 0.7% in July. The index for durable and nondurable manufacturing decreased increased 1.3% and 0.1% respectively. The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) moved rose 0.4%. The index for mining advanced 0.7%, while the index for utilities fell 0.8% in July.