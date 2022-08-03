FDIC Issues Regulatory Relief for Kentucky Flooding

The FDIC issued guidance today with steps to provide regulatory relief and facilitate recovery in areas of Kentucky affected by severe weather. The agency encouraged bankers to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties due to the severe weather, such as through extending repayment terms, restructuring existing loans or easing terms for new loans. It added that banks may receive favorable Community Reinvestment Act consideration for community development loans, investments and services in support of disaster recovery. It will consider also regulatory relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.

At least 23 bankers from six Kentucky institutions were directly affected by the disaster. ABA is encouraging bankers across the country to support disaster relief efforts by contributing to the Kentucky Bankers Association’s Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund, which is providing direct assistance to bank employees affected.