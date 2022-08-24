SEC updates regulatory strategic plan

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released a draft strategic plan that calls on the agency to develop a “robust” regulatory framework that keeps pace with evolving capital markets, business models and technologies. The document outlines in broad detail the agency’s overarching goals for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, with the SEC also prioritizing protecting “working families” against fraud and market manipulation, and supporting a skilled and diverse workforce. In the field of regulation, the agency noted new risks arising as markets grow ever more interconnected and increasingly reliant on technology.

Under the plan, the agency will work to update existing SEC rules and approaches to reflect evolving technologies and markets; examine strategies to address systemic and infrastructure risks faced by markets and market participants; and recognize significant developments and trends in markets and adjust its activities accordingly.