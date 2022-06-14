The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 0.1 point in May, measuring 93.1.

A seasonally adjusted net 26.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 6 points from April. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, up 2 points from the prior month. Fifty-one percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up four points from April and historically very high.

A net 1% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 2 points from April. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 3 points to a net negative 15.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty-two percent reported all credit needs met (down 6 points) and 65.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 4 points). A net 4.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

