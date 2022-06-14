Trending
ABA Banking Journal

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 0.1 point in May

on Economy, Newsbytes

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 0.1 point in May, measuring 93.1.

A seasonally adjusted net 26.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 6 points from April. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, up 2 points from the prior month. Fifty-one percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up four points from April and historically very high.

A net 1% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 2 points from April. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 3 points to a net negative 15.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty-two percent reported all credit needs met (down 6 points) and 65.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 4 points). A net 4.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

Read the NFIB report.

Share.

Related Posts