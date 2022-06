Entry period now open for 2022 ‘ABA Brand Slam’ Awards

The 2022 ABA Brand Slam, which honors banks’ marketing campaigns, is now open for entries. The free awards program is open to banks of all sizes; eligible campaigns must have been launched between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Banks may enter in any or all of seven categories:

Video campaign

Integrated marketing campaign

Website redesign

Public relations/community engagement

Social media campaign

Crisis communications

Out-of-the-box idea

Entries are due by July 18. Winners will be recognized at the ABA Bank Marketing Conference in September.