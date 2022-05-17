CSBS President and CEO John Ryan dies

John Ryan, president and CEO of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, died unexpectedly yesterday in Washington, D.C. Ryan—who joined CSBS in 1997—served as the head of the organization since August 2011.

“John was an inspirational and humble leader who brought incredible dedication, intellect and passion to CSBS, the state regulatory system and financial services more broadly,” said Melanie Hall, chair of the CSBS board of directors.

“Our hearts are broken upon learning of the passing of John Ryan,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “As president and CEO of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, John was a thoughtful and collaborative leader who understood the important role the banking sector plays in our economy and was a respected partner to both state and federal stakeholders. We will miss his visionary leadership, warmth and friendship.”

The CSBS board of directors has named EVP James Cooper as acting CEO of CSBS.