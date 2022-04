FDIC names new community banking committee members

The FDIC today announced the appointment of seven new members to its Advisory Committee on Community Banking:

Troy Campbell, Altoona First Savings Bank, Altoona, Pennsylvania

Robert James, Carver State Bank, Savannah, Georgia

Trey Maust, Lewis & Clark Bank, Oregon City, Oregon

Dominik Mjartan, Optus Bank, Columbia, South Carolina

Arlen Osterbuhr, Minden Exchange Bank and Trust Company, Minden, Nebraska

Shane Pilarski, Alliance Bank, Francesville, Indiana

Kim Reigelsberger, Preferred Bank, Rothville, Missouri

With the new appointments, 12 of the committee’s 19 members are senior leaders with ABA member banks. Established in 2009, the advisory panel provides input to the FDIC on a variety of issues affecting community banks.