DOJ Issues Website Accessibility Guidance

The Department of Justice today issued guidance providing additional clarity about website accessibility and how businesses and others can ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The guidance provides examples of website accessibility barriers, clarifies when the ADA requires web content to be accessible and offers tips for improving website accessibility. It also includes links to additional accessibility resources and existing technical standards.

“Even though businesses and state and local governments have flexibility in how they comply with the ADA’s general requirements of nondiscrimination and effective communication, they still must ensure that the programs, services, and goods that they provide to the public—including those provided online—are accessible to people with disabilities,” the guidance noted.

This guidance comes after a letter sent by 181 disability organizations last month requesting the DOJ promulgate enforceable online accessibility standards by the end of the current administration.