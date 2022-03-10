Consumer Prices Rise in February

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.8% in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.9%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.5% in February, following a 0.6% increase in January.

The food index increased 1.0% in February, after rising 0.9% in January. The index for food at home rose 1.4% over the month, after rising 1.0% in January. In February, the increase was attributed to the index for fruits and vegetables, which increased 2.3% over the month. Food away from home index increased, rising 0.4%. The food index rose 7.9% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 3.5% in February after rising 0.9% in January.

Read the BLS release.