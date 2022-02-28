Reps. Maxine Waters, Ed Perlmutter to Speak at ABA Washington Summit

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and veteran committee member Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) have been added to the speaker lineup for ABA’s Washington Summit, a free in-person and virtual event to be held March 7-9. Waters will share the committee’s current priorities and the outlook for legislation impacting America’s banks. Perlmutter, who is retiring from Congress at the end of this term, will share the latest on the SAFE Banking Act, which he has championed, and his other legislative priorities.

Other Summit speakers include Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.). Meanwhile, Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, will address the Emerging Leaders Forum taking place just ahead of the Summit.

Summit attendees will hear from lawmakers and regulators, as 2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the banking industry—with new leaders now in place at major regulatory agencies, Congress eyeing the midterm elections and the nation’s economic recovery still uncertain. All bankers and associate members are encouraged to attend the Washington Summit to learn about major policy issues in play and to have their voices heard.