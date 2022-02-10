Consumer Prices Rise in January

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.5%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in January, the same increase as in December.

The food index increased 0.9% in January, after rising 0.5% in December. The index for food at home also rose 1.0% over the month, after rising 0.4% in December. In January, the increase was attributed to the index for cereals and bakery products, which increased 1.8% over the month. Food away from home index increased, rising 0.7%. The food index rose 7.0% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 0.9% in January after rising 0.9% in December.

Read the BLS release.