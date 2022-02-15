Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu to Speak at ABA Washington Summit

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu has been added to the speaker lineup for the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, a free in-person and virtual event to be held March 7-9.

Hsu will outline his top priorities at the OCC and will discuss current regulatory issues facing the banking sector. Other Summit speakers include Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.). Meanwhile, Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, will address the Emerging Leaders Forum taking place just ahead of the Summit.

Summit attendees will hear from lawmakers and regulators, as 2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the banking industry—with new leaders now in place at major regulatory agencies, Congress eyeing the midterm elections and the nation’s economic recovery still uncertain. All bankers and associate members are encouraged to attend the Washington Summit to learn about major policy issues in play and to have their voices heard.