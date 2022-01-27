New Orders for Manufactured Durable Goods Decrease in December

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December decreased $2.4 billion or 0.9% to $267.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following two consecutive monthly increases, followed a 3.2% November increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.1%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, up seven of the last eight months, increased 0.8% or $2.2 billion. This followed a 0.8% November increase. Transportation equipment, up three consecutive months, led the increase, $0.7 billion or 0.9% to $77.4 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, up eleven consecutive months, increased $3.3 billion or 0.7% to $473.6 billion.

