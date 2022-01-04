ISM Manufacturing Decreases in December

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 58.7 points in December, 2.4 percentage points lower than the November reading of 61.1%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 19th month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 54.2% in December; 0.9 percentage point higher than the November reading of 53.3%.

The New Orders Index registered 60.4% in December, down 1.1 percentage points from the November reading of 61.5%.

The New Export Orders Index was 53.6%, down 0.4 percentage point compared to the November reading of 54%.

The Inventories Index registered 54.7% in December; 2.1 percentage points lower than the 56.8% reported for November.

