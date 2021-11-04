U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in September

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.9 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $72.8 billion in August, revised.

The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $8.9 billion to $98.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $17.2 billion.

September exports were $207.6 billion, $6.4 billion more than August exports. September imports were $288.5 billion, $1.7 billion more than August imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $2.6 billion to $74.7 billion for the three months ending in September. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $12.3 billion from the three months ending in September 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.