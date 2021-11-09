Producer Prices Rose 0.6% in October

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.6% in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 8.6% for the 12 months ended in October.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.4% in October. For the 12 months ended in October, the index moved up 6.2%.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.2% in October. Most of the October increase can be traced to the index for final demand energy, which moved up 4.8%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.2% for the month, the tenth consecutive increase. Leading the increase in October, the index for final demand trade services rose 0.4%.

Read the BLS release.