New Home Sales Rise in October

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000 in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The October level is 0.4% above the revised September rate of 742,000, but is 23.1% below the October 2020 estimate of 969,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2021 was $407,700. The average sales price was $477,800.

At the end of October, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 6.3 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.