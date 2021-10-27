New Orders for Manufactured Durable Goods Decrease in September

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September decreased $1.0 billion or 0.4% to $261.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following four consecutive monthly increases, followed a 1.3% August increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.0%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September, increased 0.4% or $1.1 billion. This followed a 0.5% August decrease. Machinery drove the increase, rising $0.6 billion or 1.7% to $37.3 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in September, up eight consecutive months, increased $4.0 billion or 0.9% to $462.7 billion.

Read the Census release.