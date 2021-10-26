New Home Sales Rise in September

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 in September, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The September level is 14.0% above the revised August rate of 702,000 but is 17.6% below the September 2020 estimate of 971,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in September 2021 was $408,800. The average sales price was $451,700.

At the end of September, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 5.7 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.