ABA Nominates Officers, Board for 2021-2022

The American Bankers Association’s nominating committee—chaired by Laurie Stewart, president and CEO of Sound Community Bank, Seattle—has selected a slate of candidates for association officer positions and candidates for the association’s board of directors. The election will be held during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 17-19 in Tampa, Florida. Nominees for new ABA officer positions are:

Chair: A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO, Zions Bank, Salt Lake City

Chair-elect: Daniel Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri

Vice Chair: Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts

Treasurer: Louise Walker, president and CEO, First Northern Community Bancorp., Dixon, California

Nominees for new terms on the board are:

John Asbury, CEO, Atlantic Union Bankshares, Richmond, Virginia

Bryan Bruns, president and CEO, Lake Central Bank, Annandale, Minnesota

Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit

James McQuade, president and CEO, Dollar Bank, Pittsburgh

Dave Nelson, president and CEO, West Bancorporation, West Des Moines, Iowa

Jennifer Piepszak, Co-CEO, consumer and community banking, JPMorgan Chase, New York

“We applaud the nominating committee for putting forth such an impressive slate of officers and board members at a time when banks continue to play a leadership role in helping our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Their extensive knowledge, experience and unwavering commitment to our industry will serve them well as they represent America’s banks in these critically important roles. I look forward to working with them to ensure banks of all sizes can overcome any challenges while helping their customers, clients and communities succeed.”