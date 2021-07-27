OCC Names Climate Change Risk Officer, Joins Network for Greening Financial System

The OCC today announced that Darrin Benhart has been tapped to serve as climate change risk officer at the agency, a newly created position focused on promoting climate change risk management at banks. Benhart moves to his new role from the OCC’s large bank supervision group and will report to the senior deputy comptroller for supervision risk and analysis.

Along with Benhart’s appointment, the OCC also announced that it has joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, a global group of bank supervisors and central banks focused on climate risk management.