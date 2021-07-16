Bank Marketing Podcast: What are the best ways to hire both new and seasoned marketers?

By John Oxford
Is there a talent gap in bank marketing departments? Why do so many job posts for bank marketing positions list multiple paragraphs of skills needed juxtaposed to only a few years of experience and usually a lower salary?
In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, I take a deep dive with Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency into hiring both new and seasoned marketers and the talent needed for a modern marketing department to successfully execute it’s projects.
Discussed items include:
- Why is it important that bank marketers understand how a bank makes money.
- What skills are actually in demand and needed today vs. the job posts that ask for everything.
- Why copywriting as well as the ability to communicate are still important, if not the most important skills.
- Why bank marketers need to think differently to win “in the margins.”
- Why a bank needs to be a bank and not a coffee shop, and much more, including a discussion on gas station card readers.
If you have questions or topics you would like to hear answered or discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.
John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.