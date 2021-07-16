Bank Marketing Podcast: What are the best ways to hire both new and seasoned marketers?

By John Oxford

Is there a talent gap in bank marketing departments? Why do so many job posts for bank marketing positions list multiple paragraphs of skills needed juxtaposed to only a few years of experience and usually a lower salary?

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, I take a deep dive with Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency into hiring both new and seasoned marketers and the talent needed for a modern marketing department to successfully execute it’s projects.

Discussed items include:

Why is it important that bank marketers understand how a bank makes money.

What skills are actually in demand and needed today vs. the job posts that ask for everything.

Why copywriting as well as the ability to communicate are still important, if not the most important skills.

Why bank marketers need to think differently to win “in the margins.”

Why a bank needs to be a bank and not a coffee shop, and much more, including a discussion on gas station card readers.

If you have questions or topics you would like to hear answered or discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.