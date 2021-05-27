Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) today introduced a new bill, the No Red and Blue Banks Act, that would prohibit the General Services Administration from “awarding contracts to certain insured depository institutions that avoid doing business with certain companies that are engaged in lawful commerce based solely on social policy considerations.” This restriction would only apply to contracts awarded after the bill takes effect.
Sen. Kennedy Introduces Bill Aimed at Ensuring Fair Access to Financial Services
