Retail Sales Unchanged in April

There were $619.9 billion in retail and food service sales in April, unchanged from March and 51.2% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.8% from the previous month but were up 37.6% from last year.

Retail trade sales were down 0.3% from March 2021, but up 46.1% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 726.8% from April 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 116.8% from last year.

Read the Census release.