Consumer Prices Rise in March

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.6% .

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.3% in March after rising 0.1% in February.

The food index increased 0.1% in March. The index for food at home also rose 0.1% over the month as two of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased. Food away from home increased, rising 0.1%. The food index rose 3.5% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 5.0% in March, its tenth consecutive increase.

