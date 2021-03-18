OCC Names New Members to Minority Advisory Board, Mutual Savings Committee

The OCC today announced the appointment of new members to its Minority Depository Institutions Advisory Committee and the Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee.

The MDIAC advises the OCC on actions it can take to support the health and viability of minority depository institutions. The OCC announced seven new members to the MDIAC, four of whom come from American Bankers Association member institutions.

Joining the council will be Brian Argrett, president and CEO of City First Bank of DC, Washington, D.C.; Jody Lee, chairwoman of Southwestern National Bank, Houston; Beverly Meek CRA director of Flagstar Bank, Troy, Michigan; Thomas Ogaard, president and CEO of Native American Bank, Denver; Joe Quiroga president of Texas National Bank, Mercedes, Texas; Kelly Skalicky president and CEO of Stearns Bank, St. Cloud, Minnesota; and Laurie Vignaud President and CEO of Unity National Bank, Houston.

The OCC yesterday also named four new members to its Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee, all from ABA member institutions. The committee advises the OCC about mutual banks, assesses their current condition and offers feedback on regulatory changes affecting mutuals’ health and viability.

The new members are: David Barksdale president and CEO of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; George Hermann president and CEO of Windsor Federal Savings, Windsor, Connecticut; Jay McKenna president and COO of North Shore Bank, Brookfield, Wisconsin; David Reynolds president and CEO of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee; Thomas Rudzewick president and CEO of Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Association, Maspeth, New York.