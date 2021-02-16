Nichols Proves Update on ABA Core Platforms Initiative, Debuts CoreConnection

During opening remarks at the American Bankers Association’s virtual Conference of Community Bankers today, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols shared an update on the work of the association’s Core Platforms Committee, which was formed in 2018 to help improve the working relationships between banks and their core service providers.

Nichols noted that the committee recently sent letters to the nation’s leading core providers, including Finastra, FIS, Fiserv and Jack Henry, asking them to provide updates on progress they have made in regard to several key areas, including data access, open APIs and contracts, and that “all of the providers delivered thoughtful responses.” Summaries of those responses can be found online, along with other core-related resources, at aba.com/core.

During his remarks, Nichols also introduced CoreConnection, a first-of-its-kind event at CCB that allows attendees to chat with and browse product offerings from established and emerging core providers. “Our core initiative really speaks to the heart of our mission at ABA, having conversations, bringing people to the table and elevating the issues that affect the function of our nation’s banks and our economy,” said Nichols.