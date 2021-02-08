California Rep. Maxine Waters to Keynote ABA Washington Summit

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) will deliver keynote remarks during ABA’s Washington Summit, a free virtual event to be held March 16-17. In the last Congress, Chairwoman Waters led House efforts to pass ABA-supported BSA/AML reforms, cannabis banking legislation and a host of other bills directly affecting banks.

In addition to remarks from Rep. Waters, Summit attendees will hear from Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion. Additional speakers will be announced in the days to come.

This year’s summit will focus on the new administration and the opportunities to advance sound policies to address the issues facing the banking industry. Summit attendees will be the first to hear what lawmakers, regulators and the administration are planning in the weeks and months ahead. Pandemic response and relief, financial inclusion, cannabis banking, as well as clarity and context on fair lending, AML/BSA reform and non-bank entrants to the financial system will be on the agenda. ABA is encouraging all bankers to attend this free event.