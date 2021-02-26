A Global Analysis of the Banking and Finance Sector in 2021

SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY YOUGOV

YouGov’s On The Money: Global Banking and Finance Report delivers quality insights on a variety of topics in the finance sector. The report was produced utilizing custom research in tandem with syndicated data from YouGov Plan & Track. It is intended to offer a high-level overview of financial attitudes, preferences and habits in 17 global markets. The report encompasses payments, investment, ethics in banking, marketing and more, with a view to providing a benchmark for future annual reports.

YouGov’s latest global study explores the impact COVID-19 has had on financial behavior across 17 markets and how it will continue to through 2021. Key findings from this whitepaper reveal changes in consumers’ financial attitudes, preferences and habits, as well as consumer priorities in 2021 and beyond. The white paper examines the populations that are actively limiting their expenditures or cutting back on expenses across the various markets. Have consumers changed their attitudes and behaviors toward borrowing, savings and debt? YouGov does a deep dive on these questions. The report also brings insights to digital payment systems and how consumers are taking to them across global markets such as Europe, North America, MENA and APAC.

The On The Money: Global Banking and Finance Report also provides data on how global consumers prefer to manage their money and how COVID-19 has hindered their preferences and whether there has been a shift in preferences towards cash, contactless and current accounts. The “death of cash” has been frequently pronounced, especially in recent years, but the data in the white paper shows that in these 17 markets it has been overstated. Syndicated and custom data provides insight into how the public uses banks and financial services on a day-to-day basis across the 17 global markets with the impact of COVID-19. The report also investigates investments in the US and who is making the investments. Demographically speaking, their main distinction is that they are overwhelmingly male: some seven out of ten (69%) are men compared to three out of ten (31%) who identify as females. Also, in the report, reaching American investors and what their preferred investment vehicles are such as common stocks, mutual funds, savings accounts and more.

