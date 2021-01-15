Magic Johnson to Keynote Virtual Conference for Community Bankers

Five-time NBA champion and hall of famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson will deliver keynote remarks during the American Bankers Association’s virtual Conference for Community Bankers, which will be held for the first time virtually this year Feb. 16-17.

Johnson will discuss his life as an entrepreneur and business owner, as well as his commitment to supporting ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities. Johnson joins a speaker lineup that also includes Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, an internationally-recognized astrophysicist, science TV personality and global education advocate and Ron Shevlin, managing director of fintech research at Cornerstone Advisors.

This year’s conference includes live question and answer sessions with speakers, small peer group discussions and opportunities to build connections in the industry. The program features specific tracks on key areas including leadership and operations, CRE lending and payments.

ABA is offering a limited-time discounted registration rate, available through Feb. 1, for attendees who commit to attending three five-minute video chats with sponsors.