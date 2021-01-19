FHFA Issues RFI on Managing Climate, Natural Disaster Risk

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today issued a request for input seeking feedback on how climate change and natural disasters could pose risks to the housing finance system, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

The RFI poses a series of questions focused on identifying and assessing climate and natural disaster risk and enhancing FHFA’s supervisory and regulatory framework in this area. Comments on the RFI are due by April 19. The American Bankers Association is currently reviewing the RFI and will respond to the RFI in consultation with members of its Environmental, Social and Governance working group and GSE Policy and Mortgage Markets committees.