Biden Names Acting Agency Leadership

Pending confirmation of his executive branch and administrative agency nominees, President Biden today designated acting leaders for several agencies. Primarily drawn from the ranks of career civil servants, leaders at departments and agencies pertinent to banks include:

Matt Ammonn, acting secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Andy Baukol, acting secretary, Department of the Treasury

Rob Fairweather, acting director, Office of Management and Budget

Tami Perriello, acting administrator, Small Business Administration

Kevin Shea, acting secretary, Department of Agriculture

Al Stewart, acting secretary, Department of Labor

Dave Uejio, acting director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau