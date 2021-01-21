Biden Names Acting Agency Leadership

Pending confirmation of his executive branch and administrative agency nominees, President Biden today designated acting leaders for several agencies. Primarily drawn from the ranks of career civil servants, leaders at departments and agencies pertinent to banks include:
- Matt Ammonn, acting secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Andy Baukol, acting secretary, Department of the Treasury
- Rob Fairweather, acting director, Office of Management and Budget
- Tami Perriello, acting administrator, Small Business Administration
- Kevin Shea, acting secretary, Department of Agriculture
- Al Stewart, acting secretary, Department of Labor
- Dave Uejio, acting director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau