BAFT Announces Participants in 2021 Future Leaders Program

BAFT, the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary, today announced the 2021 class of its Future Leaders Program, which recognizes up-and-coming leaders in the transaction banking industry. This year’s class is made up of 36 individuals from 21 countries representing a variety of disciplines within transaction banking.

Over the course of the program—which is now in its sixth year—participants will be assigned to project teams to address current industry issues, including transaction banking post COVID-19, commodity trade finance, sustainable finance, faster payments, and diversity, equity and inclusion.