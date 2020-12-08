Trending
ABA Banking Journal

Small Business Optimism Falls in November

on Economy, Newsbytes

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 2.6 points in November, measuring 101.4. Despite the November decrease, the index remains well above the 47-year historical average reading of 98. While business conditions have improved, many respondents reported increased uncertainty driven by the increased spread of COVID-19 cases.

A seasonally adjusted net 21.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 3 points. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand decreased to 12.0%. Thirty-four percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 1 point from October’s number.

A net 5.0% of all owners reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 1 point from October. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased 1 point to a net 10.0% of owners.

Two percent of owners reported in that their borrowing needs were not fully satisfied. Twenty-five percent reported all credit needs met (down 4 points) and 58.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 2.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 point).

Read the NFIB report.

Share.

Related Posts