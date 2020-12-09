ABA Partners with K2 Integrity to Offer Financial Crimes Resources

During a session at the ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference today, ABA announced its intent to partner with K2 Integrity, one of the preeminent global risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firms.

Through this partnership, K2 Integrity’s e-learning platform, the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network, or DOLFIN, will be available to ABA member banks and the two organizations will collaborate on new courses and provide association members with access to a suite of resources to help combat financial crime through 2021 and beyond.

The DOLFIN platform provides access to training, testing, certification and continuing education, as well as question and answer sessions with industry experts. The content was developed by financial crimes risk and compliance professionals, including experts who worked on the post-9/11 counter illicit finance regime adopted in the U.S.