Survey: 46% of Small Businesses Increased Investment During COVID-19

Nearly half—46%—of small business (those with 100 employees or fewer) said they have increased investment in their businesses amid the financial pressures of COVID-19, according to new research from Regions Next Step.

Among those who increased investment, nearly one in five (18%) said they put more toward the development of technology and e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, 12% said they increased investment in marketing in advertising, and about 10% said they increased investment in product inventory and supplies.