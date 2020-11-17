Retail Sales Up 0.3 Percent in October

There were $553.3 billion in retail and food service sales in October, up 0.3% from September and 5.7% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.3% from the previous month and increased 9.7% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.3 % from September 2020, and 8.5% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 29.1% from last year, while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were up 19.5% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 0.4% during October but decreased 14.0% since October 2019.

