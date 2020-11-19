FinCEN Director to Keynote Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Director Ken Blanco will join the keynote speaker lineup at the ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference to be held virtually Dec. 8-10. Blanco will provide an update on current FinCEN initiatives and priorities.

In addition to other keynote speakers, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wirecard CEO James Freis and former senior counter-terrorist financing official Juan Zarate, the conference—the only national event that focuses exclusively on financial crimes facing banks—will feature 25 breakout sessions, all of which will be available for on-demand viewing after they debut.

Breakout sessions will cover a wide range of financial crimes topics, including financial system integrity, insider threats, emerging financial crimes technologies, cyber crime typologies and virtual currency risk exposure, as well as COVID-19 effects on fraud, customer due diligence and anti-money laundering program governance.