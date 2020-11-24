Federal Judge Denies Request to Postpone Release of PPP, EIDL Borrower Data

A federal judge denied a request from the Small Business Administration today to postpone the release of borrower information for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. As a result, unless SBA appeals and wins a further delay, the agency must release the name, address and precise loan amount for borrowers who received aid through these programs on or before Dec. 1.

Earlier this year, SBA released less specific information about PPP loans to protect the personal financial information of borrowers and their employees. For loans totaling $150,000 and higher, SBA released the names and addresses of borrowers but provided a range for loan totals; for smaller loans, it released the exact amount and name of the lender but not the identity of the borrower.