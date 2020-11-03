Factory Orders Rise 1.1% in September

New orders for manufactured goods in September, up five consecutive months, increased 1.1% to $475.0 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $4.4 billion, or 1.9%, to $237.4 billion. Transportation equipment led the increase, rising 4.1% to $76.8 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $0.7 billion or 0.3% to $2367.6 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 0.4% to $245.2 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods rose 1.4 billion to $421.8 billion, down from the previously published 0.4% increase.

Read the Census release.